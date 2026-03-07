Global trade platforms expand freight forwarder access

Exporters now have easier access to thousands of freight forwarders across more than 150 markets, thanks to a new integration on the International Trade Centre’s (ITC) Global Trade Helpdesk. The move aims to help businesses identify competitive logistics services tailored to their needs and reduce uncertainties in cross-border trade.

The integration was made possible through a partnership with the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), bringing detailed freight forwarder data directly into the Helpdesk. “Using this multi-agency global platform, firms can assess economic attractiveness, evaluate market entry costs and regulations, identify niche markets and digital trade opportunities, and connect with key partners, including this new community of freight forwarders,” the ITC said.

Transport costs and logistics are often among the largest and least predictable parts of international trade, representing 10 to 25 percent of total supply chain expenses for small exporters.

Efficient logistics management

Efficient logistics management, the ITC noted, can help maintain competitive pricing, ensure timely delivery, reduce risk, and lower barriers to entering foreign markets.

Julia Spies, chief of Trade and Market Intelligence at ITC, highlighted that access to practical freight forwarder data supports exporters in implementing data-driven strategies.

Helping SMEs

FIATA Director General Stéphane Graber added, “By integrating the international freight forwarding community into the Global Trade Helpdesk, we are helping small and medium-sized enterprises move from identifying opportunities to delivering on them, with greater transparency, stronger partnerships, and improved access to global markets. This significantly enhances the visibility and value of professional trusted freight forwarders worldwide.”