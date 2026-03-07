Duterte says confidential funds needed for national security

Vice President Sara Duterte defended the use of confidential funds in government offices, saying the spending is necessary for national security and intelligence-related operations.

In an interview with SMNI, Duterte said such funds are not limited to anti-insurgency efforts but are used to address a wide range of security concerns.

“Confidential funds are not only for terrorism. They are used for many national security issues that the government needs to address,” she said.

She stressed that details of the spending cannot be publicly disclosed because of legal restrictions.

“Una sa lahat may batas. Hindi natin puwedeng pag-usapan dahil may batas. Kaya nga confidential ang tawag diyan,” she said.

Duterte argued that secrecy is necessary to protect individuals involved in intelligence operations.

“Confidential yan hindi dahil may anomalya, kundi dahil pinoprotektahan ang buhay ng mga tao sa intelligence operations,” she said.

The vice president has faced scrutiny in Congress over the use of confidential and intelligence funds during her tenure in government, with lawmakers previously raising questions about the allocation and spending of such resources.

Duterte maintained that the funds were used legally and in accordance with national security requirements.