DPWH to widen Taft Avenue drainage to ease flooding

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon to start work on widening the drainage system in Taft Avenue, Manila to ease the burden of students and commuters during heavy rains that result in flooding due to drainage congestion.

In response, Sec. Dizon assured the continued drainage improvements in Taft Ave., Manila, where students and commuters are stranded during the rainy season due to heavy flooding.

“Dito sa Taft Avenue, kawawa naman 'yong mga estudyante po natin dito sa Santa Isabel, sa Adamson, sa Manila Science [High School], sa La Salle [De La Salle University], sa PCU, laging binabaha dito. So ang inutos sa atin ni PBBM eh kailangang pondohan na natin ito ng todo,” Dizon said.

Dizon said the DPWH is currently widening to 1.5 meters the former 0.6-meter drainage system at the north and southbound areas along Taft Avenue to fast-track the flow of rainwater going to Pasig River all the way to Manila Bay.

Dizon said they are doing the construction works to further ease the situation in the area.