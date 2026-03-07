DHSUD, UPLB highlight housing partnership in advancing SDGs

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling on Friday underscored the partnership between the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) as key to advancing sustainable and inclusive communities.

Speaking at UPLB’s 117th Foundation Day, Aliling linked the university’s theme, “Rooted in Honor, Growing in Sustainability: UPLB Advancing the SDGs for Excellence in the Service of the Nation,” to the need for strong collaboration in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

He cited President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (#4PH) Program as central to providing safe, affordable housing for underprivileged sectors and promoting dignified living. Aliling called the DHSUD-UPLB On-Campus Rental Housing Project a concrete step toward meeting the housing needs of students, university staff, and surrounding communities.

“Housing is not just bricks and mortar. It is the infrastructure of human dignity… DHSUD is proud to be your partner in continuing that work,” Aliling said.