Coco Martin unveils original primetime drama ‘Sigabo’; Julia Montes proud of longtime dream project

Excitement is building for the upcoming primetime drama “Sigabo,” and for Julia Montes, the project carries a deeper meaning beyond simply returning to television. It marks the moment when Coco Martin finally brings to life a story he can truly call his own.

During the announcement of the show’s pilot episode, set to air on March 16, Montes spoke with heartfelt pride about Martin’s creative leap — one that she believes reflects his long-held dream as a storyteller.

“Very proud ako kay Coco kasi this time ito talaga ‘yung dream ko for him, eh — ‘yung original story niya na talaga na maaangkin niyang kanya na talaga,” she shared.

For the actress, being part of the series is both an honor and a personal challenge. Surrounded by a team she describes as deeply passionate about their craft, Montes said she sees the project as an opportunity to grow alongside the people she works with.

“I’m proud to be part of this show… And sabi ko nga, ang dami ko pa dapat matutunan pero excited ako and looking forward sa mangyayaring journey ng bawat isa dito sa show,” she added.

While anticipation surrounding “Sigabo” is already running high, Martin revealed that the series will break away from the formula audiences have grown accustomed to in his past projects. Known for assembling powerful dramatic ensembles in his action-driven narratives, the actor-director is now experimenting with a fresh approach to casting and storytelling.

“Ibang style. Kasi kunyari sa ‘Batang Quiapo,’ pinalibutan ko talaga ‘yun ng mga dramatic actors, ng mga veteran actors. Ngayon sabi ko nga, ibang kombinasyon naman. Sabi ko, gusto ko papalibutan ko uli ‘to ng mga comedian,” said Martin.

The show will also introduce an episodic structure, allowing different characters and stories to unfold week after week — opening the door for a wide range of artists to appear throughout the series.

“Episodic kasi ‘yung gagawin ko e — iba-ibang misyon, iba-ibang kuwento every week. Kaya expect na natin na napakaraming mga artista ang makakapasok dito sa show,” he explained.

With its promise of new storytelling rhythms and unexpected casting choices, “Sigabo” signals a bold new direction for Martin as a creator. And with Montes standing proudly beside him, the series is shaping up to be not only a creative milestone but also a collaboration fueled by trust, passion and the shared excitement of beginning another chapter in primetime television.