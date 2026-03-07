Clint, Bob Moffatt Manila, Cebu concerts set

Filipino fans are in for a special treat as Canadian twin brothers Bob and Clint Moffatt bring their celebrated Music Travel Love tour to Manila this June.

Known for performing onstage since the age of four, the duo has racked up more than 6,000 live performances worldwide and sold over seven million albums, earning Gold and Platinum certifications in 32 countries.

Before launching their solo project, Bob and Clint rose to fame as part of The Moffatts, making history as the youngest act to sign with a major Nashville label. Their music has left an indelible mark across Southeast Asia, setting album sales records in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore. They were also among the first international acts to perform paid concerts in China and outdoor stadium shows in Vietnam.

Since 2018, the twins have focused on Music Travel Love, a unique concept blending intimate love-song performances with breathtaking global locations. The project has grown into a digital phenomenon, amassing a following of over 25 million fans worldwide and bridging generations from Baby Boomers to Gen Z. Their YouTube channel, in particular, has become a go-to escape for fans seeking a soundtrack of harmonies and scenic beauty.

The tour opens in Cebu at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino on 27 June at 8 p.m., with tickets from P850 (Balcony) to P4,790 (VIP). The Manila stop follows on 28 June at 8 p.m. at the New Frontier Theater, with tickets ranging from P3,180 (Balcony 2) to P6,095 (Orchestra VIP).

Tickets are available via SM Tickets, TicketNet and their official websites.