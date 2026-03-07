Baguio officials urged to monitor informal settlements

BAGUIO CITY – Residents of Baguio are being encouraged to report unauthorized construction projects to support the local government's efforts against informal settlements and illegal land occupation.

Residents are urged to notify the City Buildings and Architecture Office (CBAO) through its Building Management, Investigation, and Demolition divisions about unauthorized building activities. They can also contact the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) and the Public Order and Safety Division (POSD) to file reports.

CBAO said it has maintained consistent enforcement through building inspections. Data from 2025 indicate the office halted 318 illegal constructions and demolished 15 structures. During that year, the office received 600 complaints and resolved 201 at the administrative level.

This follows a trend of active enforcement in previous years. In 2024, the city issued stoppage orders for 452 constructions and dismantled 24 structures after receiving 748 complaints. In 2023, authorities stopped 576 construction projects and removed 168 structures while logging 911 complaints.

According to CBAO, a significant portion of the monitored activities occurred on the city’s outskirts, specifically in zones identified as highly susceptible to landslides. The department noted that the total number of complaints regarding informal structures has decreased over the last three years, which it attributed to more aggressive monitoring by city agencies and barangay officials to ensure compliance with the National Building Code.

Current enforcement procedures vary based on land status. Owners of structures on titled lots without ownership disputes are ordered to halt work and obtain proper building permits. In cases involving land conflicts, cease-and-desist orders are issued until ownership issues are settled. Conversely, constructions on untitled or unregistered land face investigation and notices of violation. Structures identified on safeguarded or protected lands are endorsed for immediate summary demolition.

Recently, CBAO reported that approximately 74 percent of structures in Baguio City currently lack the required building permits. Data from a survey across 105 barangays indicate that over 61,000 buildings were constructed without these legal documents. While additional areas are still being verified, the local government has identified that the majority of these violations are linked to financial constraints and land ownership issues. Specifically, many residents cannot afford the technical certifications from architects and engineers needed for permit applications, while others occupy untitled lots that legally disqualify them from obtaining a permit.

The City Government is exploring ways to simplify the application process and provide assistance to property owners. Proposed measures include offering help with lot surveys and streamlining the verification of structural integrity to encourage compliance with the National Building Code (NBC). Beyond missing permits, officials have also noted issues with structures failing to follow required road setbacks and easements. While the law allows for penalties and potential demolition, the local government is currently focusing on assisting residents to legitimize their properties to ensure safety and urban order.