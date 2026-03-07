3 collared in QC shooting, brawl

Three men were arrested by the Quezon City Police District following a shooting and violent altercation in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Police first arrested a 30-year-old suspect identified only by the alias “Topher,” who was spotted fleeing through an alley without a shirt, with bloodstains on his body and carrying an unlicensed firearm.

Minutes later, another suspect identified as “Wenceslao” arrived at the scene and allegedly attempted to attack Topher.

Police investigation later revealed that a third suspect, identified as “Cecilio,” allegedly struck Topher on the head using a firearm, while Wenceslao reportedly stabbed him in the back.

Authorities said Cecilio attempted to flee but was later arrested by responding officers. Police recovered an unlicensed .45 caliber firearm from his possession.

The suspects are now under police custody and are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, as well as attempted homicide.

Wenceslao will also face a separate charge of attempted murder.