Zimbra taps cybersecurity veteran

Zimbra has appointed cybersecurity sales veteran Anthony Chadd as its new chief revenue officer, as the open-source email and collaboration platform ramps up global expansion amid growing demand for data-sovereign cloud solutions.

In a statement released Tuesday, the London-based company said Chadd will oversee global revenue operations, including sales, partnerships, marketing and customer success.

The appointment comes as organizations worldwide place greater emphasis on data residency and digital sovereignty.

Chadd brings more than 15 years of experience in cybersecurity and software-as-a-service, most recently serving as chief revenue officer at Vercara. During his tenure, he helped build a global channel partner program that accelerated the company’s growth.

“Anthony’s proven track record in scaling high-performing teams and driving sustainable growth in complex security markets makes him the ideal leader to accelerate Zimbra’s momentum,” said Zimbra chief executive officer Drake Harvey.

“His expertise in building partner ecosystems and enterprise GTM strategies will be instrumental as we serve the growing demand for data-sovereign email solutions,” Harvey added.

Before joining Vercara, Chadd held senior leadership roles at Neustar, where he oversaw global sales operations and developed revenue strategies across account management, sales engineering and enablement.

Zimbra said Chadd will help drive expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as the Asia-Pacific region, where regulatory requirements and national data policies are pushing organizations to adopt cloud systems that allow greater control over data storage and access.

Research firm Gartner projects the sovereign cloud market to reach $80 billion by 2026, driven by stricter data regulations and growing cybersecurity threats.

“Zimbra’s commitment to open standards, data sovereignty, and security resonates strongly with enterprises navigating today’s threat landscape,” Chadd said.

“I’m excited to join a mission-driven team and help organizations worldwide achieve secure, flexible collaboration on their terms,” he added.