When a ‘joke’ becomes standard

In a recent legislative hearing, a lawmaker made remarks about a well-known actress that many considered inappropriate.

Some dismissed the statement as humor; others simply as partisan noise. But this is not just about injecting a little innocuous fun in otherwise very serious public investigations, nor of taking political positions. It is about applying standards to public office.

It is also about the normalization of objectification, particularly of women, in spaces where power is exercised.

A congressional hearing is not a private conversation. It is a formal proceeding conducted under the authority of the State. Statements made there carry institutional weight. They do more than fill airtime — they shape expectations. They signal what is tolerated and define the culture of governance.

When a woman, regardless of profession, is reduced to a commentary about her appearance rather than is engaged on substance, that reduction does not stay confined to the transcript. It produces a mindset in which a woman’s body is open for review, even in official settings, while her ideas are secondary.

Philippine law has already confronted this issue. The Safe Spaces Act (Republic Act 11313) recognizes that sexist remarks, objectifying comments, and unwelcome references to a person’s body or appearance are not harmless. They create a hostile environment and undermine dignity.

The law was enacted precisely because what is often defended as “just a joke” can produce serious harm.

Legislative hearings operate under their own procedural rules, but they are not insulated from broader constitutional principles. Public office is a public trust. That phrase is not just a catchy soundbite. It establishes a standard of conduct. Officials are entrusted not only with authority, but with the duty and power of example.

The question, then, is not whether the remark was meant lightly. For intent does not erase impact. The more relevant question is what behavior do we normalize in institutions that write laws, allocate budgets, and hold others accountable.

Women’s participation in public life, as witnesses, experts, advocates, or professionals, depends in part on the climate of those spaces in which they are at the moment. If commentary about appearance is acceptable in a formal hearing, what message does that send to women navigating workplaces, courtrooms, or public service?

The issue is not outrage for its own sake. It is calibration. What baseline of professionalism can we expect from those who wield power? What standard do we want reflected in the official record of our democracy?

Respect is not ceremonial. It is structural. It is embedded in how questions are asked, how disagreements are framed, and how individuals are addressed.

As we mark Women’s Month, the most meaningful affirmation is not a symbolic celebration but consistent conduct. Empowerment is not advanced by speeches alone. It is reinforced when institutions demonstrate, in practice, that dignity is unconditional and never optional.

The measure of public office is not only in the laws passed, but in the standards upheld while passing them.