Vigan shabu bust nets gov’t worker

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur — A government employee was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Julian Sur, resulting in the seizure of suspected shabu valued at over P27,000.

The suspect, Reynante Paller Alegre, 37, married and a Vigan City Hall employee residing in Barangay Cabaroan Laud, was apprehended between 11:35 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on 4 March.

Authorities said the Ilocos Sur Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the operation after receiving information on Alegre’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities. During the raid, police confiscated three heat-sealed sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, totaling approximately 4.06 grams with an estimated street value of P27,608.

Other items seized included a piece of tissue paper, a genuine ₱500 bill used as buy-bust money, two machine-copy P1,000 bills used as boodle money, and a blue-and-black Honda Wave motorcycle (plate 2595 ZQ).

The marking and inventory of the seized items were conducted on-site in the presence of the suspect and mandatory witnesses, and the operation was documented using body-worn cameras and other recording devices.

In a statement, Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Director Police Colonel Agosto Asuncion emphasized the PNP’s continued commitment to combating illegal drugs:

“This operation reflects the firm resolve of the Philippine National Police to intensify the fight against illegal drugs and ensure that individuals involved in the illegal drug trade are held accountable under the law.”

Alegre will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.