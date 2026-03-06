Tempra offers gentle fever relief for kids

Many Filipino parents grew up hearing a familiar reminder at home: “Eat first before you take your medicine.”

Often repeated by mothers, aunts or grandmothers, the advice reflects a long-held belief that medicines should not be taken on an empty stomach.

While this is true for certain medications such as aspirin, it does not necessarily apply to paracetamol, the active ingredient commonly used to relieve fever and pain.

A 1976 study by gastroenterologists K.J. Ivey and P. Setree found that while aspirin can negatively affect the stomach lining, paracetamol did not produce the same effect. Unlike some pain relievers that may irritate the stomach, paracetamol is absorbed quickly by the body and generally does not cause stomach problems.

This difference explains why paracetamol is widely recommended for children experiencing fever or mild pain. It can also be taken even without food intake, making it a practical option when a child has little or no appetite due to illness.

For many parents, Tempra has become a trusted option for children’s fever relief because it contains paracetamol in a formulation designed for consistent dosing. Tempra features a 100-percent dissolved paracetamol “No Shake Formula,” which helps ensure that each dose contains the intended amount of medicine.

It is also described as “mabait sa tummy,” meaning gentle on the stomach, allowing it to be taken even when a child has not eaten.

Despite its accessibility and effectiveness, proper use of paracetamol remains essential. Parents and caregivers should always check the recommended dosage on the medicine packaging, which is usually based on the child’s age or body weight.

Paracetamol is generally recommended every four to six hours when needed, unless otherwise advised by a healthcare professional.

Caregivers are also encouraged to review other medications the child may be taking. Some medicines already contain paracetamol, and combining multiple products with the same ingredient may lead to accidental overdose.