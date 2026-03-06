Street photographer launches debut photobook in Makati

The Rotary Club of Makati, in partnership with Design For Tomorrow, hosted a vernissage on 27 January to launch the debut monograph of street photographer Stephan Holzinger titled Moments of Life, Live Moments.

Held in Makati, the event gathered more than a hundred entrepreneurs, executives and Rotary members for the unveiling of the collection, which captures everyday urban scenes through the lens of street photography.

A self-taught photographer, Holzinger documents candid moments from daily life, highlighting what he describes as the quiet poetry of ordinary scenes. His perspective is shaped by decades of work in representation, foreign relations and negotiations before turning to photography as a creative pursuit.

During the launch, Holzinger was joined by his children Maximillian and Maike in a discussion exploring the connection between leadership and street photography. Venture capital leader Rina Neoh later reflected on the theme, noting that while technology can replicate images, it cannot replicate lived experience, emphasizing that both leadership and photography are rooted in perspective.

Proceeds from the sale of the photobook and framed prints will support initiatives benefiting disadvantaged youth.

Among these is the THREEE AI Academy, a multi-month program chaired by Rotarian Roger Collantes that introduces students from underserved communities to artificial intelligence and future-oriented skills. The project will also benefit ANAK-Tnk-Tulay ng Kabataan Foundation Inc., founded by Fr. Matthieu Dauchez, which has been providing shelter, education, health care and protection to street children in Metro Manila since 1998.

Holzinger personally covered the production costs of the project to ensure that all proceeds from book and print sales will be donated in full to support underprivileged youth.

The monograph was designed and produced by Design For Tomorrow, with curatorial notes written by its creative director Ric Gindap, who also curated the launch event in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Makati.

A photographic print exhibition of Holzinger’s work will be held at Spruce Gallery from 14 to 19 March, extending the public presentation of the project.

An upcoming European edition of the photobook is also scheduled for release in the coming weeks, carrying the same mission: “From the streets, for the streets.”