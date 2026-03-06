Santiago braces for fiery 5150 Triathlon showdown

Ines Santiago, back in pursuit of another endurance crown, headlines a stacked international field in the 5150 Triathlon on Sunday — a milestone event that also marks Guimaras Island’s debut as host of an Olympic-distance race.

A four-time champion in IRONMAN-branded races, Santiago remains one of the athletes to watch in the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run across a newly mapped championship course designed to test both strategy and stamina.

The seasoned Filipina campaigner, who conquered the grueling full IRONMAN in Subic in 2022, also holds the distinction of being the first Filipina finisher in the IRONMAN World Championship.

But the path to victory promises to be anything but easy.

With athletes from at least 10 countries converging on the island, Santiago faces a deep and dangerous field eager to challenge her dominance — both for the overall Open title and her age-group crown.

Among those aiming to spoil her bid are Etta-Mai Farrell, an IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship finisher in Kona, along with strong local contenders Dezza Mae Gapuzan, Karen Ignacio, April Lañas, Jennifer Pulmones, a World Championship qualifier, and Mara Saraza.

Adding international firepower are Belgium’s Lore Versyck and India’s Munmun Nath, setting the stage for a tight, spirited battle under the tropical sun.

The men’s division promises an equally intense showdown.

Mervin Santiago leads a formidable lineup of elite and age-group contenders in the event organized by Sunrise Events Inc. and hosted by the Province of Guimaras.

A consistent top-three Filipino finisher in the IRONMAN World Championship, Santiago is expected to engage in a fierce duel with rivals Reujenson Lista, Carlos Adones Jr., Jude Benedict Alba, Ivan Buglosa, Jeffrey Cabrera, Joshua Camacho, Ariel Delfin, Axel Noble, James Van Ramoga, Carlo Magno Rivera and James Ryan Usman.

Also seeing action are the country’s rising generation of triathlon stars, including Erika Burgos, Joshua Ramos, Kim Remolino, and Matthew Hermosa — all members of the national elite U23 squad, who will vie in the Filipino Elite category backed by the Philippine Sports Commission in its drive to strengthen both grassroots and high-performance sports development.

Beyond the battle for podium glory, the race also marks a major milestone for Guimaras, which is hosting an Olympic-distance triathlon of this scale for the first time.

The island’s growing reputation as an endurance sports destination gets another boost with the Sunrise Sprint (S2) Guimaras, a shorter but equally exciting race featuring a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run.

Designed for newcomers and speed-focused racers, the sprint event offers a fast-paced alternative to the full Olympic-distance challenge while expanding participation across various levels of the sport.

Relay competitions in the men’s, women’s, and mixed divisions will further showcase some of the country’s strongest triathlon clubs.