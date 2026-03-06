Running for empowerment

On 8 March, women runners lace up for the 2026 FCC Women’s Run PH at SM Mall of Asia, where a total of 16,120 participants are set to join the sold-out event, making it one of the most anticipated gatherings celebrating women’s strength, resilience and achievement. With race categories spanning 16K, 10K, 5K, and 1K (kids), the Women’s Run continues to serve as a powerful platform for empowerment, uniting women, companies and brands that champion progress and equality.

Timed with this significant celebration, HOKA steps forward as the Official Shoe Partner and unveils the Mach 7, designed for runners chasing faster goals and stronger finishes. The Mach 7 is a snappy, lightweight trainer created for women who are ready to push the pace and pursue bigger goals. A tried-and-true silhouette refined with speed-focused design details throughout, it delivers light-on-your-feet cushioning powered by high-energy foam for a responsive ride. Engineered for both performance and comfort, the shoe features a creel jacquard upper with zonal breathability and an internal gusset that provides a secure, locked-in fit.

As part of its Women’s Month celebration, HOKA is offering a special promotion for those eager to be part of the movement. Customers who purchase a Mach 7 will receive a free 16km race kit for the 2026 FCC Women’s Run PH. The promo runs until 7 March or until supplies last, with limited slots available. The offer can be availed at HOKA exclusive stores located at Ayala Manila Bay, GH Mall, One Ayala, Trinoma and SM Aura.