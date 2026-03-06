Retired officers, Moro leaders back ex-Marines’ corruption claims

Hundreds of retired military and police personnel have joined leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front and Moro Islamic Liberation Front in backing 18 former Marines who have made sworn allegations of massive corruption involving senior government officials.

The group called for immediate protection for the whistleblowers and urged authorities to investigate claims that P805 billion in funds were allegedly delivered to political figures, including senators, representatives, a former House speaker and the president.

“Truth must never be punished. Those who defend the public interest must be protected, not silenced,” the manifesto stated.

The document was posted on the Facebook page of retired Philippine Air Force Maj. Gen. Romeo Poquiz, who was arrested on 5 January at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on a charge of inciting to sedition.

The joint statement said the Marines should be recognized for coming forward despite risks to themselves and their families.

“Such courage reflects the highest traditions of service to the nation,” the statement added.

More than 200 retired personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and Bureau of Fire Protection have reportedly signed the manifesto supporting the whistleblowers.

At least 80 Moro Islamic Liberation Front commanders, advisers and technical consultants have also pledged support, while the Moro National Liberation Front expressed backing through members of its Bangsamoro Armed Forces.

In addition, over 250 retired police and military personnel from Lanao del Sur have reportedly reactivated their membership in support of the campaign against corruption.

The 18 former Marines came forward on 24 February, alleging that they served as “bagmen” and security aides under the command of former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co’s security detail.

They claimed that aside from P805 billion in cash deliveries, they also converted and handed over $2 million to former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV for investigators of the International Criminal Court.

Several officials named in the allegations have denied wrongdoing. Trillanes and National Security Adviser Eduardo Año are among those who have filed legal cases in response to the claims.

On 26 February, lawyer Levito Baligod, counsel for the whistleblowers, filed a referral complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman supported by a consolidated 36-page affidavit from the 18 former Marines.

The complaint alleged that funds were transported in paper bags, expandable envelopes and suitcases and delivered to private residences, government offices and other meeting locations.

The coalition called on authorities to conduct a “fair, impartial, and transparent investigation” into the allegations.

Supporters online have also called for a probe into the claims, with social media posts urging government authorities to examine the accusations raised by the former Marines.