No Marcos-Trump meeting in U.S. visit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to New York City would be an opportunity for him to reiterate his call for the cessation of hostilities in the ongoing war the US and Israel are waging against Iran, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said yesterday.

The President will leave for the US on Sunday, 9 March, to attend the special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

He is scheduled to meet with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss developments in the Middle East and reaffirm the Philippines’ commitment to multilateralism.

DFA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Angelica Escalona said the meeting will be held on the sidelines of Marcos’ participation in the UN engagements.

“He will also reiterate the Philippines’ commitment to the United Nations and to multilateralism,” Escalona said.

No ‘salo-salo’

Escalona said no other bilateral meetings with world leaders are scheduled during Marcos’s visit. Asked if he would meet with US President Donald Trump, Escalona said no such meeting is on the agenda.

There will also be no meeting or “salo-salo” with the Filipino community in New York, Escalona added.

“The United Nations is the most appropriate forum for our President to call for peace in the Middle East and for the protection of civilians, especially our fellow Filipinos. In two meetings, the President will offer a voice from our region, from developing countries, and call for restraint, respect for international law, including the UN Charter in Humanitarian Law, and for all concerned to return to the negotiating table,” said Escalona in a Palace briefing on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said it is backing proposals for a cessation of hostilities in the Middle East and has called on countries involved in the conflict to respect international law, including the UN Charter.

The DFA spokesperson said, however, that Marcos will not have a chance to talk with other world leaders aside from Trump.

The President will be accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro, Secretary of Migrant Workers Hans Leo Cacdac, Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., and Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez.