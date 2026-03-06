New World Makati Hotel, GM nominated in luxury awards

New World Makati Hotel has been nominated in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026 under the category Best Business Hotel in Metro Manila, reinforcing its reputation as a preferred destination for business and leisure travelers in the Philippine capital.

The hotel’s general manager, Juergen Kreipl, was also nominated for Best General Manager, recognizing his leadership and commitment to delivering quality hospitality in one of the country’s busiest business districts.

Located in the heart of Makati’s central business district and directly connected to Greenbelt, New World Makati has long been a destination for international executives, corporate travelers and guests seeking accessibility and personalized service.

The hotel offers well-appointed guestrooms, an executive lounge, meeting facilities and several dining venues designed for both business engagements and social gatherings.

Under Kreipl’s leadership, the hotel has continued to strengthen its reputation for service while promoting innovation, sustainability initiatives and community partnerships.

“This nomination is a meaningful recognition of the dedication and passion of our entire team,” Kreipl said. “Every colleague contributes to the experiences we create for our guests each day. We are grateful to Travel + Leisure and to the guests and partners who continue to support New World Makati.”

The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific recognizes outstanding hotels, destinations, airlines and industry leaders across the region for delivering exceptional travel experiences.

Voting for the awards is open to the public until 6 April.