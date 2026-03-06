Mount Kamuning: Convenience afterthought

Perhaps the most important feature of the new station was that its overpass provides overhead coverage from the scorching sun.

In exclusive interviews with the DAILY TRIBUNE this Friday, commuters Inday, Richmond, and Joan asserted that they preferred using the Kamuning station over Mt. Kamuning as it provided a less stressful and less tiring experience.

“Ay grabe hingal doon, panget doon, dito ang ganda, kasi ang taas doon eh kaya hilong-hilo ka na, dito maganda at tsaka safe,” said Inday, whose been selling products along Kamuning and riding the Carousel on a daily basis.

As for Richmond, who had attempted to cross the notorious footbridge prior to the interview, he said that the newly established terminal offered a far better experience as compared to Mt. Kamuning.

“Kaka-testing ko lang kanina, kaya pawis na pawis ako eh, ang hirap,” he answered when asked about his experience of crossing the overpass.

Joan, on the other hand, backed an observation from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. yesterday that the bridge did in fact sway whenever vehicles passed underneath its metal body.

“Mararamdam mo talaga mas lalo na pag may dumadaan na tren, yayanig talaga, nakakatakot, hindi ko na uulitin,” she said, crossing the bridge with her daughter for the first time.

Based on the Department of Transportation, the brand new station was said to have cost over P87 million. P54.7 million was allocated to the footbridge while the rest of the funding was designated to make the new busway station.

The plan for the new bus station was also reported to have been approved in August 2025, with the first 60 days of the project being used to design the station before officially beginning its construction in October 2025.

Despite all its flaws, all the humorous and negative comments that it has gained from social media, nearby vendors told the DAILY TRIBUNE that many people still continued to utilize the footbridge as it saved them from the hassle of having to go around and cross the road through the MRT-3 station.