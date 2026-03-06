Medvedev arrives in Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS (AFP) — Russian Daniil Medvedev has made it to Indian Wells for the ATP/WTA hardcourt Masters 1000 after being stuck in Dubai for several days amid Israel and the United States’ war with Iran.

Medvedev, a two-time runner-up at Indian Wells ranked 11th in the world, was spotted working out in the players’ warm-up area near Stadium Court One along with compatriot Karen Kachanov — who was also unable to leave Dubai after the ATP tournament won by Medvedev on Saturday.

Russian media reports said Medvedev and compatriots Andrey Rublev and Khachanov left Dubai via Oman on Tuesday, flying on to Turkey and then Los Angeles.

“You feel like you’re in a Hollywood movie,” Medvedev told the Russian outlet Bolshe.

The ATP said Wednesday that the “vast majority” of players who had been stuck in Dubai ad “successfully departed.”

Medvedev, Khachanov and Rublev are all seeded at Indian Wells, which began on Wednesday, and therefore received first-round byes.

Rublev and Khachanov are scheduled to open their campaigns in the second round on Friday, with Medvedev set to play on Saturday.

Two secondary ATP Challenger Tour events were canceled in Fujairah, in the northeast of the United Arab Emirates.