Med student who nearly skipped pageant crowned Miss Besao 2026

BESAO, Mountain Province — For medical student Daphne Dangawen, joining the Mr. and Miss Besao 2026 pageant was never part of the plan.
With the demanding schedule of medical school and personal challenges weighing on her, Dangawen admitted she nearly chose not to participate at all.
“Joining the pageant wasn’t something I actively planned, especially with how demanding med school is,” Dangawen told the DAILY TRIBUNE.
The idea, however, had been planted years earlier.
Back in 2018, Dangawen became the first titleholder of Miss Linggo ng Kabataan under the Sangguniang Kabataan. Through that experience, she learned about the Mr. and Miss Besao pageant and its role in selecting representatives to the Lang-ay Festival, the annual cultural celebration of Mountain Province.
“Since then, the idea of representing Besao on that stage stayed with me,” she recalled.
The opportunity was put on hold when the Covid-19 pandemic halted local pageants. The last Besao pageant was held in 2019 before activities were suspended for several years.
While pursuing her undergraduate degree at the University of the Philippines Manila during that time, Dangawen focused on academics and set aside her dream of joining the competition.
Years later, while studying medicine at Saint Louis University, she saw the municipality’s announcement for the return of Mr. and Miss Besao in 2026.
“I was turning 24, which is the maximum age, so it felt like a now-or-never moment,” Dangawen said.
Still, joining the pageant was not easy.
“I had a lot of doubts because my schedule was already overwhelming, and my grandfather passed away just weeks before the pageant after being in the ICU. I wasn’t in the best mental or physical state, and there were moments when I considered backing out,” she said.
“But I decided to push through, even without perfect preparation. Looking back, I’m really glad I did. It reminded me that some opportunities are worth showing up for, even when the timing isn’t perfect.”
Her decision ultimately paid off as she was crowned Miss Besao 2026 during the pageant hosted by Bendahara Beau Macliing, widely known as “The Igorothost,” and attended by Mayor Bryne Bacwaden and Vice Mayor Elizabeth Buyagan.
Dangawen also earned several special awards, including Miss Photogenic, Best in Tourism Video, Best in Swimwear, Best in Evening Gown and Most Eloquent.
For Dangawen, representing Besao carries a deeper meaning rooted in her upbringing.
“Representing Besao means coming home,” she said. “I grew up representing our municipality in academic competitions, and it has always been a source of pride for me. Besao is where I was shaped, so even as my studies took me to bigger cities, I always carried the desire to return and give back.”
She acknowledged that representing the municipality comes with pressure — one she said she welcomes.
“Representing Besao now comes with pressure, but it’s a pressure I welcome. I want to do my best and show fellow i-Golinsans and others in Mountain Province that our potential is not defined by where we come from,” she emphasized.
Dangawen will represent Besao in the upcoming Mr. and Miss Mountain Province pageant, which gathers candidates from all 10 municipalities of the province: Barlig, Bauko, Besao, Bontoc, Natonin, Paracelis, Sabangan, Sadanga, Sagada and Tadian.
Meanwhile, Jade Galao-ey was crowned Mr. Besao 2026.
Other titleholders include Mr. Culture Wesley Palangeo and Miss Culture Fernie Mangallay, Mr. Tourism Alistair Mangallay and Miss Tourism Racquel Batnag, as well as Mr. Eco-Ambassador Alfred Oticao and Miss Eco-Ambassador Evereth Baucan.
“As a medical student, my dream goes beyond wearing a crown,” Dangawen said. “I hope to one day wear a white coat and serve the very community that raised me, because to me, representation is not just about being seen, it’s about giving back.”