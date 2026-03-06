Makabayan bloc pushes urgent action vs soaring oil prices amid US-Israel war on Iran

The Makabayan bloc has called for immediate government action to address the expected surge in oil prices triggered by the ongoing war involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

The group said Filipino consumers are already suffering from weekly oil price hikes, adding that the US-Israeli attack on Iran has caused prices to skyrocket by P15 per liter for diesel, P7 for gasoline, and P28 for kerosene in just three days.

According to the bloc, the spike in fuel costs is a direct blow to drivers, farmers, fisherfolk, workers and Filipino families.

“The Marcos Jr. regime is showing blatant neglect by waiting instead of acting now. Every day that the government delays, every day that they wait for some arbitrary number, is another day of unpreparedness and would cause immense suffering for millions of Filipino families,” the group said.

“We cannot wait for $80 per barrel when the people are already drowning at $78. In fact, oil prices are already over $80 per barrel,” it added.