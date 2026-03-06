LIV GOLF HK: TABUENA SHOOTS 69

Miguel Tabuena mixed two birdies against a single bogey to card a one-under-par 69 in the second round of HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong at the tight, tree-lined Hong Kong Golf Club on Friday, finally finding some rhythm after a shaky opener. Now at one-over 141 after 36 holes, the Filipino ace inched his way up the board into a share of 55th spot, still well off the pace but very much intent on salvaging a solid finish in just his third LIV start.

Up front, the scoring fireworks continued. Dean Burmester and Carlos Ortiz shared the lead on 14-under, with Burmester backing up his strong form with a sizzling 64 and overnight pacesetter Ortiz returning a 66 to keep his name at the top. Thomas Detry lurked ominously just one shot back in solo third on 13-under after a superb 63, setting the stage for a volatile final day on the classic Fanling layout.

In the team race, Smash GC tightened its grip on the tournament by uncorking a 16-under second round, opening a commanding five-shot cushion over Torque GC and underscoring just how important low counting scores have become in the high-octane LIV format.