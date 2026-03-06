Jonvic Remulla urges public to monitor LGU projects via SubayBAYAN portal

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Friday urged the public to monitor government-funded local projects through the SubayBAYAN platform to ensure transparency in the use of public funds.

Remulla issued the call as subsidies to local government units (LGUs) rose by 52 percent, with the allocation for the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) reaching P57.87 billion — the highest in history.

SubayBAYAN, or Subaybayan ang Proyektong Bayan, is the DILG’s real-time online monitoring portal where LGUs are required to report the status of projects funded under the LGSF.

“Sa bawat munisipyo, bawat city, bawat barangay, ilalagay namin kung magkano ang nakalaan sa kanila at anong project nila. Tingnan ninyo kung nagawa o hindi,” Remulla said.

“We are opening the windows for transparency para makita ng tao kung nagawa ng LGU yung project o hindi,” he added.

The LGSF supports infrastructure and essential services nationwide, including the construction of 40,000 classrooms targeted for completion this year under the Marcos administration’s “Sa Bagong Pilipinas, Bawat Bayan Makikinabang” initiative.

Remulla said ensuring that public funds are properly utilized remains a shared responsibility between government and citizens.

“It is our priority that the funds be utilized according to government standards and with better opportunity created for the Filipino people,” he said.

The DILG chief also called on the youth to help strengthen transparency efforts, particularly through the government’s anti-epal campaign that discourages politicians from placing their names or images on publicly funded projects.

“The lead vigilante of the anti-epal drive is the youth. Sila ang nagpopost, mapapahiya ang politiko, tatanggalin na nila on their own,” Remulla said, noting that social media has become a powerful tool for public accountability.