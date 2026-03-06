James milestone fails to save Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — LeBron James broke the record for most field goals made in National Basketball Association (NBA) history Thursday, though the latest milestone in his glittering career did not stop the Los Angeles Lakers from crashing 120-113 to the Denver Nuggets.

James, who already held the NBA all-time points record, sailed past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 15,837 field goals with a fadeaway jumper in the first quarter.

The 41-year-old has played a record 23 NBA seasons, and has stoked rumors of possible retirement in recent weeks, telling reporters in January: “I don’t know what the future holds.”

James, who scored 16 points in Thursday’s loss, appeared to injure his left elbow in the fourth quarter, after he was shunted off the court and landed on the legs of a cameraman.

Play was halted as he was substituted out. James returned to the court for the game’s final two minutes, but in evident pain.

It was a wire-to-wire win for the Nuggets, though the Lakers had closed to within one point with two minutes remaining.

“They’re a difficult team to beat,” said Nikola Jokic, who grabbed another triple-double including 28 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.

“We scored when we needed.”

The result could prove crucial to playoff qualification, with the Lakers sitting in the final automatic spot in sixth, just behind the Nuggets.

They are two games clear of the Phoenix Suns, who lost 105-103 to the Chicago Bulls.

James’s career tally of well over 43,000 points is nearly 5,000 more than second-placed Abdul-Jabbar, whom he passed back in 2023.

James reached the points record earlier in part because Abdul-Jabbar played much of his career before the introduction of the three-pointer, but the field goal record is further testament to his longevity and prowess.

Elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama scored 38 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs brushed aside the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons 121-106.