ICC: Duterte to remain in detention

Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s bid for an immediate release has been junked by the International Criminal Court (ICC) Appeals Chamber in a decision Friday evening.

The five-judge panel released a 29-page document highlighting their unanimous decision mandating Duterte to remain in custody in the international court’s detention center.

Duterte’s legal team argued that the reason behind the temporary release is health concerns, with declining cognitive condition as one of the main issues.

“The assessment of the risk factors under article 58(1)(b) of the Statute, including the impact of Mr. Duterte’s health condition on these risks, is a legal determination to be made by the Pre-Trial Chamber that does not require any assistance of medical practitioners,” the Appeals Chamber said.

“[T]he Appeals Chamber rejects the Defence’s arguments concerning the principle of equality of arms, as well as Mr Duterte’s rights to a fair hearing and to a reasoned decision,” it added.

In less than a week, the former president is going to mark his one year of detention in The Hague as he was detained on 11 March 2025, the same day that he was arrested.

Last 23-24, 26-27 February, the ICC Pre-trial Chamber I held the confirmation of charges hearing against Duterte, for his crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder during his term as Davao City mayor and Philippine president, fronted by his ‘war on drugs’ campaign.