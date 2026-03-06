FL scales city’s ‘mount of agony’

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos expressed empathy for those who had to climb the infamous “Mt. Kamuning,” the “mile-high” Quezon City footbridge.

On Thursday, she, along with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and their son Vinny, inspected the new shorter footbridge and concourse at the Kamuning Station of the EDSA Busway that replaced the old structure that was an ordeal to climb and caused agony to commuters.

“Before, commuters called the old footbridge ‘Mt. Kamuning.’ One look at those endless steps and you’d understand why. As I was climbing it, it felt more like hiking than crossing the street,” FL said in a Facebook post.

“Today, things are different. The new Kamuning Footbridge and Busway Station makes crossing EDSA safer, easier and more accessible for everyone, especially for seniors, PWDs, pregnant women and parents with children. It has elevators, better access to the busway, and a more commuter friendly design,” she said after the First Family traversed the new footbridge.

She said that sometimes progress is simple and does not need to be extravagant.

“Fewer steps, safer crossings, and a little less struggle in the everyday journey home,” she said.

The new covered footbridge, connected to the EDSA Kamuning Busway Station, was designed to improve safety and accessibility for commuters. It features lower stairs and elevators. It provides wheelchairs and wheelchair lifts for persons with disability.

Some 750,000 passengers use the MRT and the EDSA Busway daily, making the Kamuning station a vital structure for commuters traveling across Metro Manila.