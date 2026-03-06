Filipina trafficking victim repatriated from China arrives in Phl — BI

A 33-year-old Filipina trafficking victim arrived in the Philippines shortly before midnight on 27 February after being repatriated from China, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported Friday.

The woman returned aboard a China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou after being arrested by Chinese authorities for working without a valid visa.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the Filipina had worked as a cleaner in China for about three years despite lacking proper work documentation.

Records showed that she initially left the Philippines as a tourist bound for Vietnam before later crossing overland to China through an irregular migration route.

Her undocumented status was later discovered by Chinese immigration authorities, after which she surrendered her passport to immigration officials.

The BI said the woman’s repatriation was facilitated through coordination between the Philippine Embassy in China and Chinese authorities, which processed the documents needed for her return.

Upon arrival in the Philippines, the returnee was assisted by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), which provided initial support and assistance.