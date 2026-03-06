DoJ unveils integrity roadmap

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday convened its first Anti-Corruption Workshop and Summit, signaling a renewed push to institutionalize integrity and accountability across the nation’s justice sector.

The event, held at the DoJ main office, brought together officials from attached agencies and partner institutions. The gathering aimed to develop a long-term roadmap to guide anti-corruption reforms and strengthen internal transparency.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida led the summit alongside Kristoffer B. Berse, dean of the University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance.

Under the theme “IGTING: Isang Gobyernong Tapat at may Integridad patungo sa Nasyong Magiting,” Vida stressed that the campaign against graft is a prerequisite for maintaining the public’s faith in the state.

“The fight against corruption is at its core, a fight for public trust — trust that public funds serve the public good, that laws are applied equally and that institutions serve the people,” Vida said.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, who delivered the keynote address, described corruption as a fundamental threat to democratic stability rather than a mere administrative hurdle.

“Corruption is not just an administrative issue or a legal problem; it is a threat to democracy itself,” Remulla said. “It erodes trust in government. It weakens institutions.”

As the government’s principal law agency, the DoJ is positioning itself to lead accountability efforts throughout the legal system. Key outcomes of the summit include a “Compendium of Existing Anti-Corruption Efforts” and a formal “DoJ Integrity and Anti-Corruption Roadmap.”

The event featured a roadmap workshop facilitated by the UP NCPAG’s Governance Reform, Innovation and Transformation Collaboratory. Participants also engaged in symbolic activities, including a “Gallery Walk” of current initiatives and a “Tree of Commitment” where agencies pledged specific reforms.