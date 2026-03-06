DOJ launches first anti-corruption summit to craft integrity roadmap

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday said it has convened its first Anti-Corruption Workshop and Summit as part of efforts to strengthen integrity and accountability within the justice sector.

The event, held at the DOJ main office in Manila on March 5, gathered officials from the department’s attached agencies and partner institutions to develop an integrity and anti-corruption roadmap that will guide reforms in the coming years.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida led the summit together with Kristoffer B. Berse, dean of the University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance.

Carrying the theme “IGTING: Isang Gobyernong Tapat at may Integridad patungo sa Nasyong Magiting,” the gathering aimed to reinforce the DOJ’s internal anti-corruption initiatives while strengthening collaboration among government partners.

Vida underscored that the campaign against corruption is essential to maintaining public confidence in government institutions.

“The fight against corruption is at its core, a fight for public trust—trust that public funds serve the public good, that laws are applied equally and that institutions serve the people,” he said.

The summit’s keynote address was delivered by Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, who described corruption as a direct threat to democratic institutions.

“Corruption is not just an administrative issue or a legal problem; it is a threat to democracy itself. It erodes trust in government. It weakens institutions,” Remulla said, adding that accountability is key to restoring public trust.

As the government’s principal law agency, the DOJ said it seeks to play a central role in strengthening accountability across the justice sector.

Among the outputs of the summit are a Compendium of Existing Anti-Corruption Efforts and a DOJ Integrity and Anti-Corruption Roadmap, which will serve as a guide for future reforms within the department.

Participants also took part in a “Gallery Walk” showcasing anti-corruption initiatives, a symbolic Tree of Commitment where agencies pledged reforms, and a roadmap workshop facilitated by the UP NCPAG’s Governance Reform, Innovation and Transformation Collaboratory (GRIT Labs).

The DOJ said the Anti-Corruption Summit will be institutionalized as a continuing platform for collaboration, monitoring, and innovation in integrity-building initiatives within the department and its partner agencies.