DHSUD, UPLB begin campus housing program

The University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) broke ground on a long-awaited rental housing project in Paciano Rizal, Bay, Laguna, marking the first campus housing development in over 40 years.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling pledged continued support for UP’s housing programs under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) initiative. The department also recently signed an agreement for a similar project at UP Diliman.