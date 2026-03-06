Commanding. Crushing. Unstoppable: Eastridge

DAVAO CITY — In the sweltering heat, while others wilted under pressure, Eastridge ran away with the 77th Philippine Airlines Interclub — seizing the lead early, extending it with each round and leaving challengers chasing shadows across the fairways of Apo and South Pacific.

The team closed the tournament with a commanding 563 points, finishing the final round with 135 — 33 points clear of the nearest rivals. To put their dominance in perspective, Eastridge players averaged an impressive 35 points each, showcasing both consistency and firepower from start to finish.

Thirteen-year-old Apollo Batican capped the team’s display of dominance with a brilliant approach on the 18th hole, producing a birdie and 33 points at South Pacific, a new addition to the rotation. But the top individual score went to Ronel Taga-an, who fired 35 points, followed closely by Chris Remata with 34 and Bobe Salahog with 33.

“Course familiarity and team chemistry,” quipped Eastridge captain Gimo Asuncion when asked the keys to their triumph, a formula that proved unstoppable across both courses.

There was hardly any challenge from any team.

Manila Southwoods showed only a shadow of its former self, struggling to match the intensity and consistency of Eastridge throughout the tournament.

Only Tristan Jefferson Padilla rose to the occasion for Manila Southwoods, posting impressive rounds of 38 and 37 at South Pacific.

Aside from Padilla, no Southwoods player scored higher than 32 on the final day. Shinichi Suzuki carded 32, Emil Hernandez added 31, and Santino Pineda managed 27.

Southwoods finished with 530 points — enough to secure second place for the second consecutive year. Only one other player, Miko Granada, broke par, recording 37 points at Apo Golf in the second round.

The scenes near the 18th green told much of the story.

Eastridge players were out in full force, celebrating and cheering their teammates, while Southwoods was a quieter presence — only assistant general manager Jerome Delariarte was seen alone at first, replaced later by three players to show support.

Tagaytay Highlands finished a distant third with 530 points, but on the sidelines, they outshone Manila Southwoods in sheer team support.

Highlands transformed the sidelines into a sea of blue, erupting in applause as its final-day players made their entrance.

Masaichi Otake led Tagaytay Highlands with 36 points, followed by Allan Bumagat, Ace Stehmeier, and Jikjik Abdon, who each posted 32. The team shot 132 points — just three shy of Eastridge — to hold off Del Monte, which finished with 490 points.

Canlubang also had a strong showing, scoring 132 points on the back of two 36s from John Robert Bernis and Jonar Austria, finishing fifth with 489 points.

The Orchard wound up sixth with 431 points, Wack Wack seventh with 408, and NorCal FilAm in eighth with 330.

In the end, the 77th PAL Interclub will be remembered for Eastridge’s commanding dominance, standout performances from rising stars and the unforgettable displays of team spirit that lit up the fairways from Apo to South Pacific.