Colors of momentum: How Fire Horse shapes homes in 2026

When the Year of the Fire Horse arrived last 17 February, it didn’t enter quietly — it galloped in with motion, ambition, and heat.

In feng shui, fire energy fuels courage and transformation, but too much intensity can overwhelm a space. The secret, experts say, is balance — and color becomes the language that steadies the year’s rhythm.

That philosophy guides a collaboration between Nippon Paint Malaysia and WAY Feng Shui Group, where feng shui masters Tan Khoon Yong, Goh Guan Leong and Mark Tan translate cosmic movement into practical design guidance. Their message is simple: when energy rises, the home must ground it.

For those born in the Year of the Rat, stability begins with earthy warmth. Shades of yellow and brown — including Chestnut Charm, Caramel Delight, Mango Moxie and Citrus Siren — help sharpen focus and support reflection, making them ideal for workspaces or areas where concentration matters most.

The Ox benefits from a palette that balances strength with refinement. Whites, golds, blues and blacks such as Seashell, Mandarin Magic, Glacier Blue and Nimbus Cloud cultivate confidence and composure, making living rooms and offices feel steady yet empowered.