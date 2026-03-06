Careful, careful: La Salle risks undefeated record vs UE

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. — UE vs La Salle (m)

11 a.m. — Adamson vs UST (m)

1 p.m. — UE vs La Salle (w)

3 p.m. — Adamson vs UST (w)

Unbeaten De La Salle University is not taking listless University of the East (UE) lightly in a battle of teams sitting on opposite poles of the standings.

The Lady Spikers aim for a fifth straight win and a firmer grip on the solo lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Although La Salle holds the overwhelming odds in the 1 p.m. encounter, long-time Lady Spikers deputy Noel Orcullo wants his wards to remain focused on improving on a key aspect of their game heading into the last couple of games in the first round.

“Actually, we spend time in training working on our service. Every day in training, we focus on service,” he said.

“That’s what we’ve been saying, if we could get points from our service, it will make life easier for our spikers. That’s one of La Salle’s main weapons since coach (Ramil de Jesus) took over the team,” Orcullo added.

La Salle landed eight aces in its 25-14, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17, win over archrival Ateneo de Manila University last Sunday.

The Lady Spikers are currently the second-best serving team in the league, led by middle blockers Lilay del Castillo and Amie Provido, the squad’s top two servers. Prized rookie setter Eshana Nunag is No. 1 in the setting department, and La Salle also tops the league in blocks.

After facing the Lady Warriors, La Salle will take on the Shaina Nitura-led Adamson University on Wednesday before ending the first round with a Finals rematch against three-peat-seeking National University on 15 March.

Angel Canino, who stepped up as the team’s scorer in the absence of Shevana Laput in the last two matches due to an illness, is pleased with the collective contribution in the Lady Spikers’ perfect run.

“I don’t take it as my sole responsibility because we have a number of other seniors in the team, and even the young ones are willing to step up. So, there’s no pressure on my side when it comes to playing because I know I can also rely on others to step up,” the former Most Valuable Player said.

UE, on the other hand, is still in search of the elusive win after dropping its first five games for a tie with Ateneo at the cellar.

The Lady Warriors have lost a total of 19 games since a winless Season 87 run.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas (UST) hunts for a third straight win when it meets Adamson at 3 p.m.

The Tigresses and Lady Falcons, who will try to avoid a losing skid, are tied with equal 2-2 slates.

In the men’s division, UST aims to gain a share of second place against Adamson at 11 a.m., while UE and La Salle attempt to end their struggles in the 9 a.m. opener.

The Golden Spikers carry a 3-1 card, the Falcons are on a three-game losing slump after four starts while the Red Warriors have a 1-4 mark. The Green Spikers are still winless after five tries.