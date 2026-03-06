Apple goes budget

Apple Inc. has introduced the MacBook Neo, a new budget laptop aimed at expanding the company’s entry-level lineup.

The device starts at P39,990, making it one of the most affordable MacBooks released by Apple.

The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display and runs on Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the same chip architecture used in the company’s iPhone 16.

The laptop comes in four color options: Silver, Blush, Citrus and Indigo.

Apple retained its minimalist design while offering brighter and more vibrant color finishes aimed at younger users and students.

The 13-inch Liquid Retina display delivers high resolution and improved color accuracy for everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming and document work.

The MacBook Neo includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, allowing clearer video calls compared to previous entry-level MacBooks.

For security and convenience, the laptop also features Touch ID, enabling users to unlock the device, authenticate purchases and sign into apps with a fingerprint.

Apple equipped the MacBook Neo with two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, providing basic connectivity for charging, accessories and audio devices.

With the MacBook Neo priced below many previous MacBook entry points, Apple appears to be targeting students, first-time laptop buyers and budget-conscious users.