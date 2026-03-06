Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff, and daughter Dahlia safely return to Manila after travel scare

Actress and television host Anne Curtis, her husband Erwan Heussaff, and their daughter Dahlia are now safely back in the Philippines after a tense few days abroad that drew concern from fans and followers.

Erwan shared the update through his Instagram Stories, posting a short video captured from the window of their flight. The clip showed changing views outside the aircraft—from the brown hues of desert landscapes, to a stretch of calm blue skies, and finally the glowing lights of what appeared to be Metro Manila at night.

Alongside the video, the restaurateur and content creator reflected on the exhausting past few days.

“Last few days felt like weeks. Back in Manila,” he wrote.

The family’s return comes after Anne experienced an unexpected travel disruption while returning from Milan, where she had attended Fashion Week. Her flight was reportedly rerouted to Dubai as tensions escalated in parts of the Middle East following airstrikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran over the weekend.

Earlier, Anne’s mother Carmen Ojales confirmed that the actress had safely reunited with Erwan and Dahlia in Oman before they made their way back to the Philippines together.

The situation drew public attention not only because of the geopolitical tensions in the region but also because Anne had recently been at the center of a separate controversy involving remarks made during a congressional hearing.

Quezon City Representative Bong Suntay faced widespread criticism after making inappropriate comments referencing the actress during a formal discussion. The statement triggered backlash from several sectors, including government officials, celebrities, and advocacy groups.

Anne’s family and colleagues in the entertainment industry were among those who spoke out in her defense. Her sister Jasmine Curtis-Smith also publicly expressed her dismay over the remarks.

Following the incident, multiple complaints were filed against the lawmaker. Although Suntay issued an apology to both the public and the actress, he maintained his earlier explanation regarding the analogy he used during the hearing. His wife, Shiela Guevarra Suntay, also released a public apology addressed to Anne.