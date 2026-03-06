242 Aurora students receive final SPES wages

BALER, Aurora — A total of 242 young residents of Aurora received their final wages under the Special Program for Employment of Students on Friday, 6 March, the provincial government said.

The payout completes compensation for work rendered last year under the government’s youth employment initiative.

Each beneficiary received P4,674.16, representing the remaining portion of their wages after the Provincial Government of Aurora released the initial payment earlier.

The distribution was facilitated by the Provincial Employment Service Office in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment.

“This program is vital in providing our students with practical work experience and a sense of responsibility, preparing them for their future careers,” Aurora PESO head Virgilia P. Gomez said.

Officials from DOLE, including Officer-in-Charge and Supervising Labor and Employment Officer Antonio M. Sicat Jr. and SPES focal person Julia Pimentel, attended the payout.

The SPES program allows students to gain temporary employment while developing work skills and earning income to support their education.