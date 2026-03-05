Yulo enters World Cup Series final

Karl Eldrew Yulo made an impressive debut in the senior level as he made it to the final of men’s floor exercise final in the Baku leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Yulo, who plucked two bronze medals in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Manila last November, scored 13.800 points to finish in fourth place as he vies for the gold medal in the final on Saturday.

The younger brother of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo look enter another final as he competes in three more apparatuses on Friday.