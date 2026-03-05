Taguig police seize P102K shabu in buy-bust, 2 arrested

More than P100,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs were seized from two street-level drug suspects during a buy-bust operation in Taguig City early Thursday morning.

Operatives of the Taguig City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the anti-drug operation at about 1:50 a.m. along Villa Street in Barangay Central Bicutan.

Arrested during the operation were suspects identified only by their aliases Totong, 36, a listed street-level individual, and Chester, 35, a newly identified street-level individual. Both are residents of Barangay Central Bicutan.

Police said the operation led to the confiscation of six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu weighing about 15 grams.

The seized illegal drugs have an estimated street value of P102,000.

Authorities also recovered one genuine P500 bill used as marked buy-bust money, two genuine P100 bills and two coin purses allegedly used in the illegal transaction.

The suspects are currently detained at the Taguig City Police Station custodial facility.

They are set to face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.