Table cloth couture

A unique dining experience unfolded recently in Sala in Makati. Titled “The Art of Dining,” the event shone the spotlight not on the food, but on the table napkins — each folded masterfully, like miniature couture pieces in plates.​

​While the food was phenomenal, the evening’s pièce de résistance was a collection of 20 table napkins made to resemble many different outfits worn throughout history. Each napkin was uniquely embroidered according to the era and country it represented. Every napkin was a standard-sized square dinner napkin intricately-sculpted to resemble traditional garments from the cultures that have shaped Filipino identity: the opulent silks of China, the disciplined lines of Japan and the intricate lace of Spain.​