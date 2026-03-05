Table cloth couture

A unique dining experience unfolded recently in Sala in Makati. Titled “The Art of Dining,” the event shone the spotlight not on the food, but on the table napkins — each folded masterfully, like miniature couture pieces in plates.
While the food was phenomenal, the evening’s pièce de résistance was a collection of 20 table napkins made to resemble many different outfits worn throughout history. Each napkin was uniquely embroidered according to the era and country it represented. Every napkin was a standard-sized square dinner napkin intricately-sculpted to resemble traditional garments from the cultures that have shaped Filipino identity: the opulent silks of China, the disciplined lines of Japan and the intricate lace of Spain.
”Before we satisfy your appetites, we invite you to indulge in a visual feast, where the tablescape itself becomes the first course — an artful prelude to the flavors that await,” said TBWA’s executive creative director Billy Samson as he addressed guests right before dinner.
The styling was done so artfully that guests wondered out loud if some of the pieces might be more than just single square napkins. But as beautiful as they were, these napkins were meant to be used. As they unfolded at dinner time, each piece was confirmed to be a single, standard-sized, functional table napkin.
“We set out to elevate this ordinary piece of cloth and to transform it into art. Through thoughtful design and meticulous craftsmanship, the ordinary napkins were elevated into beautiful ‘table clothes’ inspired by the many cultures that have shaped Filipino design and artistry, a fitting tribute to Champion Detergent’s Filipino roots,” explained TBWA creative director, Ryan Rubillar.
“Each piece was thoughtfully hand-folded, hand-sewn and embellished by young creatives — celebrating global influences while honoring the integrity, richness and unmistakable spirit of Filipino creativity,” shared Samson.
Organized by Eleven, the new public relations division of award-winning agency TBWA/SMP, the evening was a visual feast of sculpted linen. The underlying message was about what lies beneath. Champion curated the event to highlight a value that is often lost in the modern world: integrity.
“We provide consumer-first solutions as they need to be — without the need to overclaim. We don’t build products on false beliefs; we challenge myths to create better ones. Because for us, real quality begins with truth. And truth is what makes something beautiful — just like art. Artists are truth tellers,” said Jasper Tiu, the brand’s vice president for Sales and Marketing.
The evening culminated in a communal moment led by Tiu himself. Guests were invited to undo the intricate art on their plates, revealing the pristine, honest fabric underneath before the meal began, a symbolic return to substance over style.