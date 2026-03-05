Suntay responds to lewd remark allegation

Quezon City 4th District Rep. Bong Suntay addressed allegations that he violated the Anti-Bastos Law following a lewd remark in which he mentioned actress Anne Curtis.

In an interview with ANC, the congressman was asked whether his statement violated Republic Act 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act of 2019, which covers all forms of gender-based sexual harassment in public places.

“Both desires and imaginations cannot be considered as criminal acts without overt action,” Suntay said in Filipino.

The congressman further said that his analogy mentioning the actress was open to different interpretations by those who read or interpreted his statement.

“But at that time, when I made it in that situation, it was being used as an analogy for this statement made by the Vice President,” he added in Filipino.

Suntay insisted his statement was fictitious and was made amid heightened adrenaline during the four-hour impeachment deliberation.