Summer is coming: All aboard Joel Cruz’s White Yacht Party!

The “Lord of Scents” outdoes himself again! This time, he sets sail for another incredible year — and marked it literally with a fabulous yacht party. His stylish birthday celebration boasts an ultra exclusive guest list featuring 200 distinguished friends in business, politics, entertainment and high society.
Of course, it wasn’t an ordinary vessel. We sailed into the sunset in the “M/Y Happy Life,” a luxurious three-level Italian-imported yacht that once-upon-a-time hosted Miss Universe candidates, among other high-end gatherings. Only the best! It’s owned by none other than former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, who was present and brought life to the party.
All the guests were decked out in pristine all-white outfits, completing the chicest picture against a breathtaking view of the Manila sunset. We danced, drank and celebrated life! Definitely a birthday to remember for an unforgettable Aquarian that has made waves all his life. Thank you for having us, dear Joel! Wishing you overflowing success and joy on this next chapter. Cheers!