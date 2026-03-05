SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SOCIAL SET

Summer is coming: All aboard Joel Cruz’s White Yacht Party!

AGILE ZAMORA
Published on

The “Lord of Scents” outdoes himself again! This time, he sets sail for another incredible year — and marked it literally with a fabulous yacht party. His stylish birthday celebration boasts an ultra exclusive guest list featuring 200 distinguished friends in business, politics, entertainment and high society.

YOUR columnist, the birthday celebrator Joel Cruz, Gov. Chavit Singson and Gracie Go.
YOUR columnist, the birthday celebrator Joel Cruz, Gov. Chavit Singson and Gracie Go.
OPM singers Dulce, Jonathan Badon and Malu Barry.
OPM singers Dulce, Jonathan Badon and Malu Barry.

Of course, it wasn’t an ordinary vessel. We sailed into the sunset in the “M/Y Happy Life,” a luxurious three-level Italian-imported yacht that once-upon-a-time hosted Miss Universe candidates, among other high-end gatherings. Only the best! It’s owned by none other than former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, who was present and brought life to the party.

RUBY Chua, Irene Montemayor, Atty. Karen Jimeno, Alice Samson, General Consul of Monaco Fortune Ledesma and Nini Licaros.
RUBY Chua, Irene Montemayor, Atty. Karen Jimeno, Alice Samson, General Consul of Monaco Fortune Ledesma and Nini Licaros.
CHARLES, Harvey and Zaid Cruz.
CHARLES, Harvey and Zaid Cruz.

All the guests were decked out in pristine all-white outfits, completing the chicest picture against a breathtaking view of the Manila sunset. We danced, drank and celebrated life! Definitely a birthday to remember for an unforgettable Aquarian that has made waves all his life. Thank you for having us, dear Joel! Wishing you overflowing success and joy on this next chapter. Cheers!

DR. Edmund Syjueco and Dr. Carmelita Samaco.
DR. Edmund Syjueco and Dr. Carmelita Samaco.
EDNA Marcoleta, Fe Dixon, Jean Saburit and Noel Fernando.
EDNA Marcoleta, Fe Dixon, Jean Saburit and Noel Fernando.
MACHEI Mikurda and Senator Rodante Marcoleta.
MACHEI Mikurda and Senator Rodante Marcoleta.
JAMIMAH Cruzada, Bryant and Eimee Cragun.
JAMIMAH Cruzada, Bryant and Eimee Cragun.
elite
Luxury life
yatch party

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph