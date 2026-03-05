STI profit up despite enrollment drop

Eusebio Tanco-run STI Education Systems Holdings, Inc. posted an 18 percent increase in net income for fiscal year 2025, driven by higher revenues even as total enrollment across its school network declined.

In a stock exchange report on Thursday, the company said it recorded gross revenues of P2.83 billion for the first half ending December 2025, up 8 percent from P2.63 billion a year earlier.

STI Holdings follows an academic calendar-based financial year, running from July to June.

The school's total enrollment for school year 2025–2026 reached 132,941 students, slightly lower than the 139,155 enrollees recorded in the previous school year.

The company attributed the decline to the earlier start of classes in public junior and senior high schools in June, while STI Education Services Group, the company’s biggest subsidiary, and STI West Negros University began classes in July 2025.

Despite the slight drop in overall enrollment, tertiary enrollment increased to 102,407 students from 101,256 in the previous school year.

The number of students enrolled in Commission on Higher Education-regulated programs who chose to continue their studies within the group’s school network rose to 73,421 this school year, 14 percent higher than the 64,429 continuing students recorded in the school year 2024–2025.

STI WNU, located in Bacolod City, posted a 3 percent increase in enrollment to 14,890 students.

Meanwhile, the Philippine School of Business Administration, whose schools are managed by STI ESG, registered a 45 percent surge in enrollment to 1,583 students from 1,095 in the previous school year.

ACADEMY, which operates campuses in Makati and Cebu and offers specialized programs in Computing, Business, and Design, recorded 1,899 enrollees for the current school year.

STI Holdings said it remains committed to producing job-ready graduates by adopting specialized platforms for cybersecurity and computer-aided design for its Criminology and Information and Communication Technology programs, as well as Adobe Creative Cloud licenses for its Multimedia Arts program.