South Pacific holds Ladies’ Day

DAVAO CITY — South Pacific Davao Golf will be celebrating the Women’s Month with Ladies’ Day Mondays competition starting next week.

South Pacific director Tommy Inigo said they are inviting lady golfers to join four days of intense action that aims to honor the contribution of women in the society.

After 9 March, the tournament will tee off on the 16th, 23rd and 30th day of the month, giving lady golfers ample time to test their skills against each other.

“As we celebrate Women’s Month, we honor the spirit of every lady golfer. We invite lady golfers to join us every Monday this March,” Inigo said, adding that participants will have to pay minimal green and participation fees.

Aside from those in the regular competition, the tournament will also award winners for the Longest Drive, Nearest to the Pin, Most Accurate Drive and Lowest Net Score.