Robert Downey Jr. christens Disney Adventure in Singapore

SINGAPORE — Robert Downey Jr. officially christened the Disney Adventure in Singapore, marking the arrival of Disney Cruise Line’s first ship to homeport in Southeast Asia.

Serving as the ship’s Godparent, Downey Jr. delivered the ceremonial blessing inside the Walt Disney Theatre onboard. “I’ve had the privilege of getting to know the team at Walt Disney Imagineering, and I can tell you Adventure is the perfect name for what they’ve created,” he said. “Being the Godparent of this majestic vessel is an honor, and I have some serious duties to perform, so let’s make it official, shall we?”

With theatrical flair, he cued the orchestra: “You bring the theme and I’ll bring the thunder,” before declaring, “I christen thee, Disney Adventure, may God bless this ship and all who sail upon her.”

The music-filled ceremony featured a 23-piece orchestra alongside Filipino singer Jed Madela and Eurovision star Dami Im, plus appearances by Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro called the ship “a new chapter” for The Walt Disney Company in Asia, as the Disney Adventure prepares to sail its maiden voyage on 10 March.