P25M suspected smuggled footwear seized in Central Luzon operation

APALIT, Pampanga -- An estimated Php25 million worth of suspected contraband footwear bearing the CROCS brand has been seized during a joint law enforcement operation in Barangay Calantipe, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) announced Thursday.

The operation was carried out by joint elements of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service–Enforcement and Security Service (CIIS-ESS) Limay, Bataan, in coordination with the Pampanga Police Provincial Office–Provincial Intelligence Unit, the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG) of Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), and the Apalit Municipal Police Station.

During the operation, authorities discovered assorted footwear bearing the patents and markings of the “CROCS” brand with an estimated value of Php 25 million inside the facility. Inspection and verification were conducted in accordance with existing customs laws and regulations to determine possible violations.

“The operation was carried out in an orderly and peaceful manner with no untoward incident reported,” said PRO3 Regional Director PBGen. Jess B. Mendez.

Inventory, documentation, and other procedural requirements were undertaken by the Bureau of Customs, with additional findings and possible legal actions to be included in a follow-up report.

Mendez said the operation highlights the importance of a whole-of-government approach in addressing smuggling and other economic crimes.

“Through strong coordination among national agencies, local authorities, and law enforcement units, we can protect legitimate businesses, safeguard government revenues, and uphold the rule of law,” he said.

He added that the operation supports the directive of Interior Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla Jr. to intensify the campaign against smuggling and aligns with the Philippine National Police Focused Agenda of PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., which emphasizes stronger law enforcement operations and enhanced inter-agency coordination to protect the country’s economic security.