PNP nabs 5 including Chinese financiers in Agusan del Sur illegal mining raid

AGUSAN DEL SUR — Five suspects, including two Chinese nationals, were arrested during a raid on illegal mining operations in Purok 8 Blocking, Barangay Wasian, Rosario, on 3 March.

The operation, conducted jointly by Police Regional Office (PRO) 13, Rosario Municipal Police Station, and personnel from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) – Bunawan, led to the apprehension of the two Chinese nationals, identified as alias “Chen,” 50, and alias “Ty,” 55, who were reportedly financing the operations.

Three local suspects were also taken into custody: alias “Boy,” 36, a laborer; alias “Jean,” 36, a backhoe operator; and alias “Jenny,” 41, a resident of the area.

Authorities seized mining equipment and materials valued at over P6,107,000, including excavators, a generator set with water pump, and other paraphernalia used in the illegal activity.

Charges for violations of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 (Republic Act No. 7942) will be filed before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur.