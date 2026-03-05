PITX grants free WiFi, ‘Libreng Sakay’ promo for women passengers

The Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) has officially launched its free Wifi offer together with their Libreng Sakay promo for women passengers.

Present at the contract signing on March 3 were PITX Chief Operating Officer Mohit Malhi, PITX Commercial and Ancillary Business Manager Czarina Toca, and Foris Media Group Chief Executive Officer Katrina Bantug.

The free Wifi for passengers is provided by Happy Wifi, an emerging internet service provider in the country.

Along with the launch of the free Wifi, PITX kicked off their Libreng Sakay Promo, granting free rides for women passengers in celebration of the National Women's Month.

The said promo will be offered for the entire month, every Tuesday and Thursday, 5 AM to 9 AM and 5 PM to 9 PM.

In their official Facebook post, the bus station advises passengers to proceed to Gate 10 Bay 5, where beneficiaries can avail their free ride from PITX to SM Mall of Asia directly to Cubao Terminal and vice versa.

Since 2018, PITX has provided convenience to passengers while growing as the country’s first land port.