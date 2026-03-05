PHLPost launches national letter-writing competition for youth

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has launched the National Letter-Writing Competition for Young People, inviting students nationwide to celebrate the enduring power of handwritten communication.

The annual contest encourages children to develop their writing skills while reflecting on meaningful social themes and fostering friendship and understanding with young people around the world through the craft of letter writing.

PHLPost said handwritten letters remain a powerful form of expression even in the digital age.

“Some messages disappear in seconds. But a handwritten letter can be kept, reread, and treasured for years.”

This year’s theme, “Write a letter to a friend about why human connection matters in a digital world,” challenges participants to reflect on the importance of genuine relationships at a time when communication is often dominated by instant messaging and social media.

Through letter writing, young participants are encouraged to express their ideas with sincerity, creativity and depth.

The competition is open to students aged 9 to 15 years old from public and private schools across the country.

The first prize winner will receive P25,000 and will represent the Philippines in the international competition organized by the Universal Postal Union in Berne, Switzerland.

Entries must be handwritten in English or Filipino, original and limited to 800 words.

The deadline for submission is 10 April 2026.

PHLPost said the competition gives young Filipinos an opportunity not only to be recognized nationally but also to share their voices with the global community through a heartfelt letter that highlights the value of human connection.

Complete mechanics and submission guidelines are available at: https://bit.ly/PHLPostLetterWritingInfo2026.

All entries must be placed in a brown envelope and submitted through Domestic Express Mail Service (DEMS) to:

National Letter Writing Competition for Young People 2026

Business Lines Department – OAPMG for Operations

Philippine Postal Corporation

Manila Central Post Office Annex II Building

Magallanes Drive, Liwasang Bonifacio

Barangay 659-A, Ermita, 1000 Manila, Philippines.