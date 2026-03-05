NCRAA set to hold boxing, taekwondo

The 32nd National Capital Region Athletic Association (NCRAA) tipped off at the Dasmariñas Arena with its traditional centerpiece sports — basketball and volleyball — but the opening ceremony carried a bold new vision: the inclusion of Olympic disciplines such as boxing and taekwondo in the league’s calendar.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, honored with a Plaque of Recognition during the festivities, challenged the NCRAA to broaden its scope.

“I hope you consider Olympic sports like boxing and taekwondo. The PSC will be here to help you discover athletes who can win gold medals in the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 and in Brisbane in 2032,” Gregorio declared, underscoring the national goal of producing future Olympians through collegiate competition.

NCRAA general manager Buddy Encarnado responded with optimism, affirming the league’s readiness to adapt: “We are willing to hold boxing and taekwondo tournaments this season, and with the help of the PSC, I believe it can be done.”

His statement signaled a potential landmark expansion for the NCRAA, which has historically featured basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, futsal, table tennis and badminton.

Prior to the opening ceremony, the De La Salle University-Dasmariñas (DLSU-D) Junior Patriots edged Emilio Aguinaldo College-Cavite Junior Vanguards, 76–75, with Dwayne Marasigan sinking clutch free throws in the dying seconds.

Meanwhile, the DLSU-D Patriots defended home court with a 91–77 win over the AIMS Blue Sharks, while the University of Luzon Golden Tigers opened strong against Emilio Aguinaldo College-Cavite Generals in the marquee matchup.

The NCRAA’s move aligns with trends in other collegiate leagues.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association has already adopted boxing, golf, weightlifting, and gymnastics in its ongoing Season 101, while the University Athletic Association is set to stage a golf tournament for the first time.

By embracing Olympic sports, the NCRAA positions itself not only as a hub of regional competition but also as a pipeline for national athletic development.